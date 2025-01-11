Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $300,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.45 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.