Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,209 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 296.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 563.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

