Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 232 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,229,000.

CarMax Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $4,717,161.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,024.05. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,589 shares of company stock worth $20,042,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

