Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 37.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 310,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after acquiring an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup by 86.6% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 368,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.