Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

