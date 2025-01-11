Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,517 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,907,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average is $193.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

