Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,601,000 after buying an additional 652,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 361,363 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 338,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,707,000 after purchasing an additional 167,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 199.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 115,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,222 shares of company stock worth $2,089,878 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM opened at $225.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.84.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

