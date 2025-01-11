Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 28.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 976,279 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,001. This represents a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $487.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DH. Stephens began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

