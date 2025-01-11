Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $459,787.13. This trade represents a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

