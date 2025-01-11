Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $424,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 124,991 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

