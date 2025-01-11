Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.