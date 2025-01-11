Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,037.33.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $696.88 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $691.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $751.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $962.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

