Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock Holdings Cut by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

