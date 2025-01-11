Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alliant Energy FY2026 Earnings

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel expects that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

