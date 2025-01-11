Brokers Offer Predictions for Viper Energy FY2026 Earnings

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Viper Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,918,000 after buying an additional 1,682,183 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,980,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 344.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,647,000 after purchasing an additional 234,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

