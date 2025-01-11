Brokers Set Expectations for Devon Energy FY2026 Earnings

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the energy company will earn $4.45 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,747,000 after buying an additional 206,884 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,971,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,079,000 after acquiring an additional 361,968 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.