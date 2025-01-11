Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Bunge Global by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens raised Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $81.30 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.61.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

