Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Calix were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Calix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 30.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,565,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,725,000 after buying an additional 361,805 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Calix by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,366,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

CALX stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -151.25 and a beta of 1.68. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

