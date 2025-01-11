Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

