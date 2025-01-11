Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $1,486,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1,778.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,643,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWEN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $24.95 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.55 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

