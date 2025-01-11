Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 666,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 95,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $86.38 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

