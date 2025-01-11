Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $35,540,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,003,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 782,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 83,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, CEO David J. Wilson purchased 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $1,002,226.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,226. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,562.76. This trade represents a 19.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 2.4 %

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

CMCO stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.94 million, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

