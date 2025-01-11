Cormark Has Negative Outlook of Hudbay Minerals Q4 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.54.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$12.63 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.72 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$106,105.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

