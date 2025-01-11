Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1,212.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $235.08 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $222.53 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

