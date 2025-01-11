Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 613,655 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $19,806,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 548,777 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Delek US stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.99%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

