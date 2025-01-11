Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after buying an additional 1,773,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $132,980,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,006,000 after buying an additional 790,596 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $172.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.26, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 410.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

