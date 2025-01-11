Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

