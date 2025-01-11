Diversified Trust Co Acquires 4,585 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 552,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,769,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 142,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 132,796 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

