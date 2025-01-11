Diversified Trust Co Acquires 683 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

