Diversified Trust Co Buys 289 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Plexus were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,109,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,611,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Plexus by 62.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Plexus from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,869.50. The trade was a 34.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,223.37. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,091 shares of company stock worth $5,377,960 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $170.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.03. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

