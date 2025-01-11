Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,623 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HNI were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 3.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in HNI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Down 3.0 %

HNI stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $672.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HNI

Insider Activity at HNI

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,266. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,708. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.