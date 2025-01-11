Diversified Trust Co Buys 787 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Pathward Financial by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,306.40. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

