Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,624,000 after acquiring an additional 459,466 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,419,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 43.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,446,000 after buying an additional 99,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $238.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $167.11 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

