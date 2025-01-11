Diversified Trust Co Buys New Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $53,015,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $19,457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DoubleVerify by 36.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,154,000 after acquiring an additional 643,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $35,809.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,439.40. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $107,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

