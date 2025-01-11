Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $216,257.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,580.70. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $169,639.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,822.42. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,846. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $87.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The company had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

