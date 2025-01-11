Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,356.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $106.36 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $1,230,464.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,179.90. This represents a 84.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,982. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,172 shares of company stock worth $9,878,158 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

