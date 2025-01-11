Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,798.40. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 362,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,265,017.10. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,319,422 in the last 90 days.

RBRK opened at $63.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

