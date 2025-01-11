Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

ACAD stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $68,467.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,897.03. The trade was a 17.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $172,453.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,006.62. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,661 shares of company stock worth $414,551 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

