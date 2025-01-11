Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

