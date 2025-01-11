Diversified Trust Co Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 571.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 144.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,933,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CART. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.03 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($20.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 29,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,405,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,411,240.18. This represents a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $92,261.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,660.92. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,128 shares of company stock worth $4,980,404. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

