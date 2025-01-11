Diversified Trust Co Has $523,000 Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

