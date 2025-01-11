Diversified Trust Co Has $533,000 Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 281,272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $613,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,911,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $432.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

