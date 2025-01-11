Diversified Trust Co Has $552,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,760 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,160 shares in the company, valued at $342,223.20. The trade was a 61.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 22,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.94, for a total transaction of $6,440,073.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,968.98. This trade represents a 68.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,483 shares of company stock valued at $96,470,997 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.28.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $258.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.26 and its 200-day moving average is $229.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

