Diversified Trust Co Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 434.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $88,971.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,848.66. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 26,138 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $653,188.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,356.22. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,144 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $26.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

