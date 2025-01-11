Diversified Trust Co Invests $427,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Wingstop by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $468.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.74.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $274.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.20. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.50 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Wingstop announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

