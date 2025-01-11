Diversified Trust Co Invests $596,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,436,500. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,252 shares of company stock worth $26,096,928 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $643.77.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $560.32 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $638.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $605.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

