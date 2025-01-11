Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $627,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $386,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,848,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.3 %

SW opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.22%.

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SW. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

