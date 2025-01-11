Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,350,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.