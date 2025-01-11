Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $16,560,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 123,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 266,902 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.9% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Infosys by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,235,000 after buying an additional 297,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

