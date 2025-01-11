Diversified Trust Co Purchases 129 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $756,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $218.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.96. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

